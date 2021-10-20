Israeli army officer found guilty of raping Palestinian woman

An Israeli army officer was convicted of raping a Palestinian woman and harassing others, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The officer, who worked in the army's civil administration, was convicted in 2016 for exploiting his authority and committing fraud and breaching trust by blackmailing Palestinians to issue them work permits in return for sexual favours, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The officer's name and photo were blocked.

According to the newspaper, the officer committed his acts between 2013 and 2014.

The Israeli daily said a military court approved its request to reveal the details of the case to the public after withholding it for five years.

The civil administration is the Israeli army body that oversees the daily communication with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including issuing permits for work in Israel.







