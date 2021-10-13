FM al-Thani: Abraham Accords not to resolve Mideast peace crisis

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani on Wednesday ruled out that Arab-Israeli normalization agreements will resolve the Middle East peace crisis.

This came during the second day of the Global Security Forum held in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Al Thani stressed that the regional peace process does not have any horizon and therefore the Abraham Accords between Arab countries and Israel cannot contribute to the resolution to the Mideast crisis.

"We do not see any prospects for the peace process, and therefore we believe that the Abraham Agreement (signed by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan with Israel) cannot contribute to resolving the crisis," the top diplomat said.

"We should not focus on economic normalization and forget the (Israeli) occupation of Arab lands."