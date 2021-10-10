ANKARA CONDEMNS HEINOUS TERRORIST ATTACK IN YEMENS ADEN

Turkey on Sunday denounced a "heinous" terrorist attack in southern Yemen that left six killed.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed its sadness at the deaths and injuries caused by the attack carried out with a bomb-laden vehicle in the convoy of Aden Governor Ahmed Hamed Lamlas in the province earlier on Sunday.

Condemning the attack, the ministry wished "God's mercy upon those who lost their lives," as well as "a speedy recovery to the injured, and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Yemeni people."

Six people were killed and seven others injured in the car bombing that targeted Lamlas's convoy in Yemen on Sunday, officials said.

Lamlas survived the assassination attempt.

The former governor of Aden, Jaafar Saad, had been killed in a similar attack in 2015.

Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen, experiences regular attacks that target government officials and public figures.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises with 233,000 people killed, nearly 80% or about 30 million needing humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.