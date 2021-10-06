Turkey 'neutralizes' 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey neutralized at least five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry and sources said on Thursday.

Four PKK terrorists were neutralized in the Hakurk region in a joint airstrike operation by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the military, the ministry said.

Separately, the MIT neutralized Ozcan Yıldız, another PKK terrorist, in an operation in the Gara region of northern Iraq, security sources said.

Yıldız, codenamed Doktor Rodi, was among those who planned an attack in the Dağlıca district of Hakkari province in 2012, which left eight soldiers dead.

The terrorist, who joined the PKK terrorist group in 1999, was part of attacks in Turkey for many years. He fled to northern Iraq in 2013 and carried out activities in regions such as Qandil, Zap, Avaşin and Sincar.

Yıldız, who was followed for a long time by the intelligence organization, was assigned to the Gara region last year.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.