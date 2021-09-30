Turkey neutralizes 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized at least three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, security sources said on Thursday.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Metina region in a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organization and Turkish military, according to the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered, were killed, or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.