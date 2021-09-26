Israel releases Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar from prison

Israel on Sunday freed Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar from prison after two years in detention, according to her relative.

"Jarrar was released at the Salem military checkpoint, north of Jenin city" in the occupied West Bank, Omar Nazal told Anadolu Agency.

Jarrar was detained from her home in Ramallah city on Oct. 31, 2019, and was accused of membership in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a group banned by the Israeli military.

The lawmaker had been detained several times by the Israeli forces.

Jarrar is a prominent figure in the PFLP, the second largest group in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and was elected a member of the Legislative Council in the last parliamentary elections held in 2006.