Turkish forces neutralize 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Two more PKK terrorists were "neutralized" by Turkish security forces in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Pençe-Şimşek (Claw-Thunder) zone in northern Iraq, the ministry tweeted.

Turkish authorities often use the word neutralized in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey has carried out a series of offensives since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK. The latest ones are Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım launched this April in Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The terrorist group often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.