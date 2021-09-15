Israel locks down Palestinian territories for Jewish holiday

Israel will seal off the Palestinian territories as of Wednesday afternoon until midnight Thursday for the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation network said the army will deploy additional forces to deal with any possible Palestinian protests during the holiday.

Yom Kippur is considered the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar. It is traditionally observed with a day-long fast and special services held at synagogues.

The holiday this year coincides with an Israeli manhunt for two escaped Palestinian inmates who last week tunneled out of the high-security Gilboa prison in northern Israel.

Last Friday and Saturday, Israeli forces captured four of the six fugitives from the prison breakout.