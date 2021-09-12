Israel closes Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron for Jewish holidays

Israeli authorities on Sunday closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in the West Bank city of Hebron to Muslim worshippers due to Jewish holidays, according to the mosque director.

"The mosque will remain closed until 03:00 local time (0000 GMT)," Sheikh Hefthi Abu Sneina told Anadolu Agency.

He said the Israeli army has denied entry to the mosque employees into the worship place and imposed tight security measures in Hebron's Old City, where the Ibrahimi Mosque is located, due to Jewish holidays, which started on Sept. 6 and last till Sept. 27.

During Jewish holidays, the Israeli army seals off the West Bank and Gaza Strip completely and bans movement through crossings and checkpoints.

After the 1994 massacre of 29 Palestinian worshippers inside the mosque by extremist Jewish settler Baruch Goldstein, Israeli authorities divided the mosque complex between Muslim and Jewish worshippers.

Hebron is home to roughly 160,000 Palestinian Muslims and about 800 Jewish settlers. The latter live in a series of Jewish-only enclaves heavily guarded by Israeli troops.