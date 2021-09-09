Israel cancels family visits for Palestinian prisoners after uproar

The Israeli authorities on Thursday canceled the family visits for Palestinian inmates due to the escalation inside the prisons after the jailbreak of six Palestinians from a high-security Israeli prison.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement that the International Committee of the Red Cross informed the families of the prisoners that the Israeli authorities had canceled all visits to prisons until the end of this September.

The statement indicated that this decision came as a result of the escalating events in prisons after Israel imposed punitive measures against the prisoners.

On Wednesday, Palestinian prisoners set fire to their cells in the Negev and Rimon prisons, protesting punitive measures by the Israeli prison authorities against them after six Palestinian prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison on Monday through a tunnel they dug.