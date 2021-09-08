Tension rises in Israeli jails after punitive measures on Palestinian detainees

Tension is rising in most Israeli jails following punitive measures announced by the Israeli authorities against Palestinian detainees, a Palestinian prisoners' NGO said on Wednesday.

Israel's new measures were announced in response to the escape of six Palestinians from the heavily-guarded Gilboa prison, northern Israel.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said Palestinian detainees in Section 6 of the Negev prison, southern Israel, set fire in the prison cells, protesting Israel's abuses and threats against them.

Israeli special forces also stormed several prisons where they assaulted detainees and transferred some to other prisons.

The PPS added that tension would escalate between Palestinian detainees and the Israeli prison service staff over the targeting of some detainees from the Islamic Jihad group, as most of the six escapees are believed to be affiliated with the group.

The statement said all Palestinian detainees announced they would confront any punitive measures imposed on them.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues its manhunt operation in an attempt to find the six Palestinians who fled from their prison.