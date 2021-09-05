12 dead after bus crashes and flips over in Egypt

A bus on a major motorway east of the Egyptian capital crashed and turned over, leaving 12 people dead, state media reported on Sunday.



The accident took place overnight while the bus was carrying holidaymakers returning to Cairo from the popular Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, state-run newspaper al-Ahram reported online.



Thirty-four others were injured in the crash on the motorway connecting the Suez city and Cairo.



Sixteen of the injured left a hospital in Suez later Sunday and were headed for their homes in Cairo, according to the state-run news portal Akhbar al-Youm.



Initial inspection of the scene showed that the driver had collided with a concrete barrier and the bus flipped over as a result, security sources said.



Fatal road crashes are relatively common in Egypt. They are often blamed on reckless driving and poor road conditions.



In recent years, Egypt has built a network of new roads, aimed at improving the quality of routes in the country of more than 100 million people.



