Germany urges resumption of Iran nuclear talks

"We vehemently ask Iran to return to the negotiating table constructively and as soon as possible. We are ready to do so, but the time window won't be open indefinitely," the spokesperson for the German foreign ministry told the press conference on Wednesday.

Published September 01,2021
Germany urged Iran on Wednesday to resume talks on a nuclear deal after a report that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, the foreign ministry said.

Last month, France, Germany and Britain voiced grave concern about IAEA reports confirming that Iran has produced uranium metal-enriched up to 20% fissile purity for the first time and lifted the production capacity of uranium enriched to 60%.