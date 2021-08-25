Crowds continue to gather at Kabul airport hoping for evacuation

Thousands of people were still crowding around Kabul airport on Wednesday morning in the hope of getting on an evacuation flight out of Afghanistan, videos on social media showed.



Video footage showed hundreds of Afghans waiting in a moat outside the airport grounds - some standing in water up to their waists.



One man is seen on video climbing up the wall of the moat but is pushed back by two soldiers.



Countries have started to pick up their evacuees from other locations and bring them into the airport due to the chaotic situation around the airport entrances.



Two people on a US evacuation list said they were called to a location in the city and taken from there to the airport in an armoured convoy.



A week and a half after the Taliban takeover of Kabul, the window of opportunity for military evacuations out of Afghanistan is closing fast.



US President Joe Biden is sticking to plans for the withdrawal of US troops to finish by August 31, and was not swayed by pleas from European allies on Tuesday to allow more time for evacuations from Kabul airport.



Earlier this year, NATO allies said they would follow the US lead in ending their operations in Afghanistan.



If US troops leave Kabul airport, and with the Taliban in charge of the country, the safety of the facility cannot be guaranteed for further evacuations.



A Taliban spokesman clarified when asked by dpa that Afghans without documents authorizing them to leave would not be allowed to gather near the airport.