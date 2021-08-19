 Contact Us
Arab teenager injured in stabbing by Jewish mob in Jerusalem

August 19,2021
An Arab teenager has been seriously injured by a Jewish mob in Jerusalem, an Israeli daily said on Thursday.

The Times of Israel said that the 19-year-old man was attacked while waiting for a ride home from work on late Wednesday.

"Six guys who were looking for a fight passed by. A fight broke out and they stabbed him all over his body … He started running until he collapsed," the daily cited a witness who spoke to Israeli news website Walla.

The young man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the Israeli police have launched an investigation to ascertain whether there was a terror motive.