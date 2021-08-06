Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria

A total of three YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized amid aerial and ground operations in northern Iraq and Syria, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on Friday.

The ministry announced on social media that two of the terrorists were eliminated by aerial strikes in the Gara region of northern Iraq as the country's counter-terrorism operations continue.

The other terrorist, affiliated with YPG -- the Syrian offshoot of the PKK -- was neutralized by commando units upon attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, which Turkey cleared of terror elements in 2019.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.