2 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeastern Turkey

At least two terrorists were "neutralized" in a domestic anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said two terrorists were neutralized by local gendarmerie forces during Operation Eren-13.

The operation was carried out under the coordination of the gendarmerie forces in the rural area of the Mt. Herekol in the Pervari district of Turkey's southeastern Siirt province, it added.

Armed unmanned aerial vehicles, a combat helicopter, and the air forces supported the operation.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry further said the operations in the region are ongoing.

The PKK terror group has been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January to eliminate terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.