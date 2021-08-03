3 killed in forest fire in Iran

Three people were killed battling a forest fire in Iran's Fars province, according to state-run television.

The fire broke out in the Firuzabad district early Monday and was extinguished later in the day. But it was ignited again Tuesday, said Iranian media.

The victims were residents who supported authorities in extinguishing the blaze.

Fire extinguishing efforts continue with three helicopters.

Teams from surrounding cities are dispatched to help control the fire that continues to expand by the hour.