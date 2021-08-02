Egyptian air forces arrive in UAE for joint air exercise

Egyptian air forces arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday to participate in a joint air exercise, according to a military statement.

The statement said multi-purpose aircraft will participate in the Zayed 3 exercise, which will run for several days at the Al-Dhafra Air Base.

The statement said the training aims to boost the combat preparedness of the participating forces to carry out joint missions in different circumstances.

The statement did not specify the exact date for the start of the air exercise.

In recent years, Egypt carried out a number of joint military exercises and trainings with Arab and foreign countries, including the UAE, the US, France, Greece, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan.



