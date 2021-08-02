Afghan forces claim to have killed 455 Taliban fighters

Afghan forces on Monday claimed to have killed 455 Taliban fighters in counter-terrorism offensives.

They were killed in operations by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika, Logar, Kandahar, Herat, Faryab, Jowzjan, Balkh, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan and Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours, according to the Defense Ministry.

The war between the Taliban and Afghan forces has intensified as foreign troops withdraw from the war-torn country.

The Taliban are now trying to seize provincial capitals such as Herat and Lashkargah, after taking smaller administrative districts in the past weeks.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a series of tweets that "scores" of security forces have surrendered before the group. He also charged the government forces with killing civilians in air raids in a number of localities.

The group also announced capturing Kamdesh district in eastern Nuristan province that was devastated by deadly flash floods, killing close to 100 people last week.

Authorities in neighboring Kunar province told Anadolu Agency that fighting has displaced more than 50,000 families. "People are moving from Taliban-controlled areas because of harassment by members of this group," said Wasefiullah Wasefi, the deputy governor of Kunar.

The surge in Taliban assaults has also severely affected children's schooling. The Education Ministry said at least 176 schools have been destroyed in clashes since mid-April when US President Joe Biden announced an exit strategy from Afghanistan.