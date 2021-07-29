Israel tortures Palestinian female prisoners: PLO group

Israel tortures and abuses female Palestinian detainees in its jails, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)-run Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs said Thursday.

The group said 40 female detainees are experiencing harsh conditions and brutal investigation sessions at the prison.

Female detainees are suffering psychological torture and deprivation of basic necessities, it said.

The group cited testimony from Mona Qa'dan, 50, from Jenin in northern West Bank, who was detained three months ago.

Qa'dan was subjected to 20-hour interrogation sessions for 22 consecutive days from 8.30 a.m. until 4 a.m. where she was handcuffed and had to endure being cursed at by Israeli investigators and threats to arrest family members.

She was held in a dirty cell with high humidity and foul smells. When she asked for cleaning tools, her request was rejected.

Qa'dan's arrest was for the sixth time and she spent a total of eight years in Israeli jails, according to the Commission.

Palestinian figures show that Israel continues to detain 4,850 Palestinians, including 40 women and 225 children, along with 540 who are detained with no charge or trial, under Israeli administrative detention policy.