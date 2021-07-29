COVID-19 deaths, cases on rise in Arab countries

Jordan, Morocco, Algeria and Libya announced more coronavirus cases and deaths Wednesday as they continued efforts to contain the disease.

Jordan's Health Ministry said in a statement that 1,055 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The latest cases took the country's total to 768,382.

Another 21 virus-caused deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 10,000.

Meanwhile, 661 more people won the battle against the coronavirus, taking the recovery tally to 749,025.

MOROCCO

The Moroccan Health Ministry said in a statement that a total of 27 people died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The country reported 9,428 new COVID-19 cases and 1,766 recoveries.

The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 9,665 while a total of 597,876 cases have been reported in the country.

A total of 550,882 people have won the battle against the coronavirus, the ministry added.

ALGERIA

A total of 1,927 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Algerian Health Ministry. The latest cases took the total to 167,131.

Another 49 virus-caused deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll to 4,161.

Another 850 people won the battle against the coronavirus, taking the recovery tally to 112,900.

LIBYA

Libyan authorities reported 3,161 new coronavirus cases in the country Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 243,470.

A total of 31 people died in the country due to COVID-19 and the death toll reached 3,453.

Some 1,013 people won their battle against the virus and the total number of recoveries has reached 188,973.