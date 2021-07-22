Palestinian groups accuse Israel of torturing detainee to death

Human rights groups on Thursday accused Israeli authorities of torturing a Palestinian detainee to death.

Abdu al-Khatib, 43, lost his life during interrogation at al-Moscobiyeh interrogation center in occupied East Jerusalem.

"Testimonies gathered from his families and other detainees show that he was electrified and beaten," Amani Sarahneh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoners Society NGO, told Anadolu Agency.

She said causes of the death will be determined after conducting an autopsy on al-Khatib's body.

"Palestinian NGOs and Jerusalem governorate accuse Israel of killing al-Khatib," Sarahneh said.

A father of four, al-Khatib, from Shufat refugee camp in East Jerusalem, was detained by Israeli forces for a traffic violation.

Around 4,850 Palestinians are estimated to be held in Israeli prisons, including 41 women, 225 children and 540 administrative detainees, according to Palestinian rights groups.