Hundreds of YPG/PKK terrorists trained by US-led coalition in war-torn Syria

The US-led coalition against the Daesh/ISIS terror group provided military training to 400 YPG/PKK terrorists in the al-Hasakah province of northeastern Syria, according to sources on Thursday.

The 3-month armed training was conducted on Mount Abdulaziz, said sources.

Terrorists learned how to use light, medium, and heavy weapons and methods of raiding and infiltrating villages.





A so-called graduation ceremony was held after the training and was attended by US commanders and Ferhat Abdi Şahin, code-named "Mazlum Abdi", one of the ringleaders of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is under YPG/PKK control.

The US and France, which are in the coalition against Daesh/ISIS, previously supported YPG/PKK terrorists with military training in areas of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor to the east of the Euphrates River.

French soldiers, who are currently acting under the auspices of the US in Syria, frequently give artillery training to YPG/PKK terrorists.





The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a designated terror group in the US, EU, and Turkey. US support for the YPG-led SDF has significantly strained relations with Ankara.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



