Some Arab countries ban Eid al-Adha prayers as part of anti-COVID fight

Four Arab countries have banned the Eid Al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) prayers amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities in Mauritania, Morocco, Oman and Tunisia said the Eid prayers will not be held as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan will hold the Eid prayers under precautionary measures, including limiting the prayer time and holding the sermon in open courtyards.

Prayers will also be held in Algeria, Palestine, Libya and Djibouti, while Bahrain said it will allow the prayers inside one mosque with a limited number of worshippers.

Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen and the Comoros have yet to announce their decision on holding the Eid prayers.





