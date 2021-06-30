At least 15 people injured in Baghdad blast

At least 15 civilians were wounded on Wednesday when an explosive device went off inside a popular market in the Shia-majority Sadr City in eastern Baghdad, an Iraqi security source said.

The source, who is a captain in the Baghdad police department, told Anadolu Agency that "an explosive device exploded in the middle of the popular Maridi market in Sadr City, injuring 15 people."

The source, who preferred not to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media, said "security forces arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the explosion."

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.