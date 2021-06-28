 Contact Us
News Middle East Iraq issues condemnation of U.S. airstrikes on Syria border

Iraq issues condemnation of U.S. airstrikes on Syria border

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published June 28,2021
Subscribe
IRAQ ISSUES CONDEMNATION OF U.S. AIRSTRIKES ON SYRIA BORDER

Iraq's military spokesman on Monday condemned U.S. air strikes against militia targets on the border with Syria as a "breach of sovereignty" in a rare criticism of U.S. military action.

Yehia Rasool, who published the remarks on his Twitter account, was referring to air strikes that killed at least four Iran-aligned Shi'ite paramilitary fighters.

The U.S. military, which leads an international coalition in Iraq, works closely with the Iraqi military in fighting remnants of the Daesh [ISIS] militant group.