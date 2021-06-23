5 killed in operation against 'anti-revolutionary terror group' in Iran

Five people were killed and three others injured in an operation carried out against an "anti-revolutionary terror group" in Iran's western province of Kurdistan, the official news agency IRNA said on Wednesday.

The operation targeted an "anti-revolutionary terrorist group attempting sabotage and infiltration" actions in Baneh and Servabad districts of Kurdistan province near the Iraqi border, according to IRNA.

A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and technological equipment were reportedly seized in the operation.

The agency did not disclose the name of the group or the identities of those killed in the operation.