Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli forces in Jerusalem

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian woman on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to carry out a car-ramming attack northeast of Jerusalem, according to the army.

A military statement said the woman attempted to ram her car into a number of Israeli soldiers before exiting the vehicle with a knife near the town of Hizme, northeast of Jerusalem.

According to the statement, the woman was neutralized, but the Army Radio later confirmed that she was killed by Israeli forces.

The army said a soldier was lightly injured.

There was no comment yet from the Palestinian authorities on the incident.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in recent months for allegedly attempting to carry out stabbing or car-ramming attacks. Palestinian rights groups, meanwhile, accuse the Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinians with no risk to their lives.

Wednesday's killing came amid rising tension across occupied East Jerusalem following a provocative flag march staged by right-wing Israelis on Tuesday.