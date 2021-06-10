Ammunition left by Israeli forces in Gaza kills boy

A 9-year-old boy was killed when unexploded ordnance left by Israeli forces exploded in the blockaded Gaza Strip, said security forces on Thursday.

Two more Palestinian civilians, one of whom is a child, were injured when a "suspicious object" left by Israeli forces after attacks on the region last month exploded last night, according to the sources who did not want to be named.

Ubayde Dahduh from the Zeytun neighborhood in eastern Gaza, who was injured in the blast, lost his life later.

Israel's attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip on May 10 ended on May 21 after a cease-fire deal with Hamas.

A total of 254 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, were killed in Israel's bombing of Gaza.



