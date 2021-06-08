Peshmerga soldier killed in PKK attack in Iraq

A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier was killed on Tuesday in an attack by the PKK terror group in Iraq's northern Dohuk province, according to a local official.

"A Peshmerga member was shot dead by a PKK sniper," Derkar district director, Adib Jafar, said in statements.

He added that the attack took place in Derkar district, northwest of Dohuk, early Tuesday.

The attack came days after five Peshmerga soldiers were killed in a PKK ambush in Dohuk province on Saturday.

The PKK takes the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq as its stronghold and is active in many cities and towns. It occupies a large number of villages in the region and launches attacks on Turkey's interior.