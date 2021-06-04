19 Palestinians injured by Israeli army in occupied West Bank

At least 19 Palestinians sustained injuries while many others suffered tear gas inhalation on Friday as the Israeli forces violently dispersed an anti-settlement demonstration in the northern West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that violent clashes erupted on the Sbeih mountain near Beita town, as the Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians who rallied against settlement construction plans on their lands.

The Israeli forces used live bullets, rubber-coated bullets, and tear gas canisters to disperse the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams dealt with 19 Palestinians wounded by live or rubber-coated bullets.

It added one of the injured people, who was hit in the neck, is in critical condition.

On Thursday, Palestinian groups called to offer Friday prayer near a new settlement outpost on the lands of Beita town.

The Palestinian people stage protests every Friday against the Israeli settlements on their lands.

International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.





