UN sends 93 truckloads of aid to Syria

The UN on Wednesday sent 93 more truckloads of humanitarian aid through Turkey to Idlib in northwestern Syria.

The trucks crossed into Idlib through the Cilvegözu border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province.

The humanitarian aid will be distributed among people in need. Idlib is home to millions of displaced Syrians struggling to survive.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.