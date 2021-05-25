Palestinian boy injured by Israeli gunfire in occupied West Bank

A 16-year-old Palestinian youth was shot Monday by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

According to Israel's state-owned KAN news channel, Israeli soldiers opened fire on the boy as he was passing near the Talmon Jewish settlement west of Ramallah for allegedly throwing stones at vehicles.

First aid teams of the Palestinian Red Crescent treated him for his wounds.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, witnesses said the boy had been wounded in the shoulder and was transferred to the Palestinian Medical Center in Ramallah by first aid teams affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Health officials also noted that he underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

Human rights organizations accuse Israel of carrying out extrajudicial executions against Palestinians while Israeli forces continue their violations against Palestinians for allegedly attempting "knife attacks" or "crushing with a vehicle."









