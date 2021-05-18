Israeli warplanes strike 12 buildings in Gaza

Israeli warplanes struck 12 residential buildings in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, amid Israel's ongoing military offensive in the Palestinian territory.

A 6-storey building near UNRWA-run schools was destroyed in an airstrike in Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Airstrikes also targeted two houses in the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes also bombed a marine rest house west of Rafah city.

According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, the fresh airstrikes targeted 12 houses belonging to senior Hamas commanders in Gaza City.

At least 213 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 36 women, and 1,442 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.