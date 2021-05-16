Russia calls for immediate end to bloodshed in Gaza conflict

Russia has called for an immediate end to the violence in the Middle East conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

"The priority task is to end the bloodshed," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin wrote on Twitter on Sunday. He said all parties must abide by international law to prevent damage to civilians as well as infrastructure used by media.

"We strongly condemn the use of force." The escalating situation is a matter of grave concern, the diplomat said.

He attributed the development to the lack of negotiations between the parties to the conflict. There was "no alternative to a political settlement of existing differences."

For a de-escalation of the situation, Russia considers it important to urgently convene a meeting of the Middle East Quartet, Vershinin wrote. The group consists of the US, Russia, the United Nations and the EU.









