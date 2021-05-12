Israeli army attacks 500 targets in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army said on Wednesday it struck 500 targets across the Gaza Strip since the start of its offensive on Monday.

A military statement said that 850 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel, of which 200 rockets landed inside the Palestinian territory.

The statement said Israeli warplanes carried out dozens of airstrikes against Hamas targets in Gaza over the night.

The Israeli army said its air raids target multi-story buildings used by Palestinian factions in Gaza, underground positions, top field commanders and rocket launchers.

At least 48 Palestinians have been killed and 305 others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip amid tension across the Palestinian territories after Israeli police stormed the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem and assaulted worshippers.

Five Israelis have also been killed by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

The flare-up comes against the backdrop of last week's Israeli court order for the eviction of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.



