Indonesian hospital in Gaza suffers damage by Israeli attack

The Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip suffered partial damage from an Israeli attack near the health facility, an official said Wednesday.

"The administration office of the hospital was damaged by Israeli attack last night," approximately 200 meters (656 feet) from the facility, said the Head of Presidium Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) Sarbini Abdul Murad.

"It was not directly hit by the bomb, but the loud explosion made the buildings rattle and the ceilings collapsed," he told Anadolu Agency.

Murad said none of the patients or employees were injured but the attack left many traumatized.

The Ministry of Health of Palestine reported late Tuesday that Israeli forces launched attacks on a nearby area.

"This is not the first time they attacked health facilities. This act is clearly a violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention," it said in a statement.

It condemned the attack and urged the international community to take permanent steps to stop such heinous acts on civilians and health facilities.



