Delaying Palestinian elections rejected: Hamas

A prominent Hamas leader said Thursday the group rejects the expected postponement of the Palestinian elections.

"The decision of delaying [the polls] -- if it happens -- is a serious decision. It is rejected and constitutes continued tampering in the Palestinian people's greater interests," Jamal al-Tawil told Anadolu Agency.

Tawil added that holding the polls in Jerusalem is necessary and could be done "technically and politically."

Estimates within the Palestinian leadership expect that the Palestinian Authority (PA) will announce the delaying of the elections on Thursday as it has not received an answer from Israel to hold the polls in Jerusalem.

The Palestinian daily Al-Quds cited informed PA sources as saying the Palestinian elections will be postponed in response to US and Arab pressure.

According to a presidential decree in January by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinians are scheduled to vote in legislative elections on May 22, presidential polls on July 31, and National Council polls on Aug. 31.