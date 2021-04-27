Turkey distributes food packages in Uganda

The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation on Tuesday distributed food packages among hundreds of people in Uganda.

The charity handed over food packages containing rice, wheat flour, maize, cooking oil, and other food items to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, the national umbrella organization for Uganda Muslims.

"We distributed these few aid packages here today and will deliver the same to several other parts of this country in coming days," said Diyanet official Ilyas Bulut.

"This Ramadan is particularly a difficult time as the food is more expensive and many people have lost their sources of livelihoods due to COVID-19. This aid from the Turkish people is very timely," said Sheikh Abdallah Ssemambo, deputy mufti of Uganda.

Turkey's Deputy Ambassador to Uganda Abuzer Koser said Turkey has no boundaries when it comes to serving humanity. "Whenever there are people in need, we make every effort to reach them and give them due support," said Koser.

Several other Turkish organizations, including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Turuga Foundation and Care Association for Aid and Development, are aiding Ugandan people in this fasting season across the country.

Fatih Baloglu, the Uganda director for Turuga Foundation, told Anadolu Agency that more than 10,000 people in Koboko district in northern Uganda benefited from fast-breaking iftar dinners organized by Turuga, observing COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government.

Traditionally in Uganda, the breaking of fast during Ramadan has been largely a festive, communal affair with a shared meal called iftar. Mosques across the country usually host large crowds for iftar, especially targeting the needy.





