Jordanians rally to support Palestinians in Jerusalem

Jordanians on Sunday took part in nationwide rallies in support of Palestinians in Jerusalem in the face of a violent crackdown by Israeli forces and settlers.

The rallies, called by the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood, took place in the capital Amman, in Ma'an, At-Tafilah and Aqaba in the south, and in Mafraq and Irbid in the north, Anadolu Agency learned.

Muslim Brotherhood leader Ibrahim al-Mansi urged the Jordanian government to cut ties with Israel and close Israel's embassy in Amman.

On Saturday, Jordan condemned the Israeli police crackdown on the Palestinian people in occupied Jerusalem.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Daifallah al-Fayez stressed that the international community must halt Israel's ongoing violations and provocations.

More than 130 Palestinians have been injured in clashes between Israeli forces and local residents in Jerusalem since Thursday, along with detaining at least 100 Palestinians.

Several extremist Jewish groups have called for attacking Palestinians in response to alleged Palestinian attacks on Israelis in the flashpoint city.

Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, have been under Israeli occupation since 1967. The Isreali occupation is considered illegal under international law.







