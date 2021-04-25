ISRAELI FORCES WITHDRAW FROM JERUSALEMS DAMASCUS GATE

Israeli forces late Sunday withdrew from the Damascus Gate area in central Jerusalem after having closed it to Palestinians since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that after the Israeli withdrawal, Palestinians removed the iron barricades that had limited Palestinian movement in the area.

Hundreds of Palestinians celebrated the event as "a victory over the Israeli occupiers."

Israel's private Channel 12 confirmed that Israeli forces withdrew from the Damascus Gate area after seeing clashes with Palestinians in recent days.

No clashes were reported after the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area, and Ahmad Tibi, an Arab member of the Israeli Knesset, was seen among the Palestinians.

Since the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Israeli forces had banned Palestinians from sitting in the Damascus Gate area and holding festive activities for Ramadan.

The situation escalated when Israeli settlers launched attacks on Palestinians in the flashpoint city.

More than 130 Palestinians have been injured in clashes between Israeli forces and local residents in Jerusalem since Thursday, and at least 100 Palestinians have been detained.

Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, have been under Israeli occupation since 1967. The Israeli occupation is considered illegal under international law.



