Palestine registers 28 deaths due to coronavirus

Palestinian health authorities on Saturday reported 28 new deaths and 1,618 more infections due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said 18 fatalities and 300 cases were recorded in the West Bank, while 10 deaths and 1,318 cases were registered in the Gaza Strip.

The statement also noted the recovery of 1,733 patients.

According to al-Kaila, 172 of those infected are in intensive care units, in addition to 51 patients supported by artificial respirators.

In total, Palestine has recorded 308,579 coronavirus cases, including 3,251 fatalities, since the first case of COVID-19 was reported last year.