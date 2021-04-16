Turkish forces neutralize 3 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Friday.

"Three PKK terrorists detected in the Gara region of northern Iraq were neutralized in an air operation," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry said that anti-terrorism operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle began in border regions of northern Iraq last June to ensure the safety of Turkey's people and frontiers.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.