Haredi Jews unfurl Palestinian flag to protest Zionism

Ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredis, burned Israeli flags Thursday while unfurling the Palestinian flag to protest the establishment of Israel.

Gathering in the Mea She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem, a group of Haredi Jews carried Palestinian flags while chanting "Zionism does not represent the Jews."

Later, the group, including members of the anti-Zionist Jewish group Neturei Karta, burned Israeli flags on the streets of Mea She'arim.

The protest came amid celebrations of the 73rd anniversary of Israel's establishment.

The vast majority of ultra-Orthodox Jews refuse to join the Israeli army on the grounds that they cannot fulfill their religious duties. Their opposition to military service often causes tensions with security forces.

Haredi Jews, living mainly in the cities of Jerusalem and Bnei Brak, do not accept the secular education system in the country and receive their education only in their own religious schools.