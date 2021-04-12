Israeli army arrests 25 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces rounded up 25 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said on Monday.

Among those arrested are prominent members of the Hamas movement and former prisoner Mona Qa'dan.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mahmoud Qa'dan, Mona's brother, said Israeli forces raided his sister's house at dawn in the town of Arraba and took her into custody.

"Mona was previously arrested five times, and was last released in 2016 after 40 months of detention in the occupation prisons," Mahmoud said.

A local source in Hebron, who spoke to Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity, said the Hamas members Mustafa Shawer, Omar al-Qawasmi, and Anas Rasras were among those detained in the raids.

Most of the arrests took place in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Jenin, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, and Jerusalem, the PPS statement noted.

An estimated 4,450 Palestinians are believed to be held in Israeli prisons, including 37 women, about 140 minors, and 440 administrative detainees, according to official Palestinian data.









