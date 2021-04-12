Daily coronavirus deaths in Gaza Strip rise to record level

The number of daily deaths linked to the coronavirus has reached a record high in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Ministry of Health in the Islamist Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory on Monday, 17 new deaths were registered within 24 hours. This is the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago.

According to the report, a total of 694 people died in the coastal area after being infected with the coronavirus.

In the Gaza Strip, some 2 million people live in cramped, often miserable conditions, sometimes with poor medical care. The pandemic is pushing the health system in the area to its limits.

The number of new infections rose to a record level last week, with more than a third of the tests positive.

On May 22, the first parliamentary election in 15 years is scheduled to take place in the Palestinian Territories.