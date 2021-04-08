UN agency praises new US aid for Palestinians at 'critical moment'

The cash-strapped UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA Thursday praised President Joe Biden's administration for resuming US financial support, saying it came at a "critical moment" amid the Covid pandemic.

"UNRWA could not be more pleased that once again we will partner with the United States to provide critical assistance to some of the most vulnerable refugees across the Middle East," the agency's commissioner general, Philippe Lazzarini, said in a statement.

"The US contribution comes at a critical moment, as we continue to adjust to the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic presents."









