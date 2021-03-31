Turkey to repair school in Operation Peace Spring area

A protocol was signed Tuesday between the governorship of Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa, the Provincial Directorate of National Education and the Ensar Humanitarian Aid Association for the repair of Zeynel Primary School in northern Syria.

Zeynel Primary School is located in the town of Tel Abyad near Turkey's border, which was recently cleared of the PKK/YPG terror group.

At a ceremony held in the governor's meeting hall and attended by Sanliurfa Governor Abdullah Erin, the Peace Spring Operation Education Coordinator, Provincial Director of National Education Ismail Yapicier, and a representative of the project coordinator Ensar Humanitarian Relief Association, Hayal Elhayal, signed the protocol.

The maintenance and repair costs of the school will be covered by the Baitulmaal Humanitarian Organization.

The school's painting, replacement of doors and windows, floor tiles, roof repair, electrical and sanitary installation services and landscaping will be done by the Ensar Humanitarian Relief Association.

The association previously carried out humanitarian activities in Tel Abyad and Rasulayn and repaired Ayn Arus Primary School with 17 classrooms, Hammam Turkmen Cenubi Primary School with 13 classrooms and Nskim School with six classrooms.

It also donated 4,000 liters of diesel fuel, provided three water wells and gave scholarships to 69 orphan students.

The association plans to drill water wells for 15 schools and repair Atshana and Ali Bajli Vusta primary schools in the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.





