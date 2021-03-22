Turkish charities open more water wells in Syria

Two Istanbul-based Turkish charities on Monday launched a joint project to provide clean water to at least 11,000 Syrians living in refugee camps in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

According to a statement issued by the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), the digging for the water wells started Monday on the occasion of International Water Day in the Meshed refugee camp.

The joint efforts by the IHH and International Water Wells Foundation will give access to clean water to those living in the refugee camps.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Over the past decade, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN officials.





